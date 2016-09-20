FSF chair Malcolm Clarke offers support to Blackpool fans

The chair of the Football Supporters Federation (FSF) has offered his "moral support" to Blackpool fans.

Blackpool supporters came together this weekend to discuss their current plight with FSF chair Malcolm Clarke, at an event organised by the Blackpool Supporters Trust (BST).

Accompanied by Dave Kelly, FSF National Council member and head of Everton fan group The Blue Union, Mr Clarke was on hand to offer “practical and moral support” to Blackpool fans.

"We talked about the FSF, what we can offer fans and supporter organisations," Mr Clarke said.

"We really went to the meeting to offer practical and moral support to the Blackpool supporters."

A large number of Blackpool fans are boycotting the club over their anger at the club's owners, the Oyston family.

Currently Blackpool Supporters’ Trust and other fan groups are boycotting all home games at Bloomfield Road. They are also urging away fans to participate in an “ethical boycott” of the ground by only buying the match ticket from their own clubs and not purchasing any refreshments once inside.

Mr Clarke added: "There is a mood of determination among Blackpool supporters and our visit was very well received."

The meeting agreed to establish a club governance sub-group to look at the regulation around football club ownership in England and Wales – to ensure better standards of club governance in future.

"We regard supporters as the owners of a football club, the moral owners of a football club,” Malcolm said. “Owners come and go, managers come and go, players come and go – but the supporters and their families are there for generations."