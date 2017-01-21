Free coach travel up for grabs for Blackburn cup clash

Blackpool season ticket holders will be able to take advantage of free coach travel for next weekend's FA Cup fourth round clash against Lancashire neighbours Blackburn Rovers.

The offer has been made to assist season ticket holders in getting to and form Ewood Park, with no weekend trains running between Blackpool and Preston due to engineering works.

Advance ticket prices for season ticket holders to attend the match at Ewood Park, which takes place at 3pm on Saturday, January 28, are as follows:

- £10 for Adults

- £5 for Concessions (18-21 and 65 and Over)

- £2 for Juniors (17 and Under)

To purchase advance tickets and to book a coach place, visit the club's ticket office with your season ticket card, or alternatively call 0844 847 1953* (option 3) quoting your client reference number.

Subject to availability, the deadline to confirm a coach place will be 5pm on Thursday 26 January. Coaches will depart from Bloomfield Road on the day of the game.