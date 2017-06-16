Former Pool boss Appleton set for Leicester role

Former Blackpool boss Michael Appleton looks set to leave his role as manager of Oxford United to take on the assistant manager's job at Leicester City.

It has been reported that Craig Shakespeare, who was recently appointed manager of the former Premier League champions, wants to bring Appleton in to work with his coaching staff at the King Power.

Appleton is currently in charge at League One side Oxford United but he is thought to have accepted the role.

Shakespeare and Appleton both worked together as coaches at West Brom.

Appleton has been in charge at the Kassam Stadium since July 2014 and managed to guide the club to promotion from League Two in 2016. He guided the club to the cusp of the League One play-offs last season.

He has also managed Portsmouth, Blackburn Rovers as well as Blackpool.

Appleton was appointed Pool manager back in November 2012, only to resign 11 games later - becoming the shortest serving manager in the club's history.