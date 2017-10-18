Former Blackpool man Wellens bags Oldham job

Former Blackpool midfielder Richie Wellens has been announced as the new Oldham Athletic manager.

The League One club have turned to their coach following an impressive spell as caretaker manager, which has seen Oldham win four of their last five matches.

The club interviewed Manchester United legend and Oldham fan Paul Scholesfor the vacant role but Wellens how has officially taken over.

He has been handed a two-year deal with the Boundary Park club.

Wellens, who made over 100 appearances at Bloomfield Road, took over following the departure of John Sheridan, who left following a 5-1 hammering at Rotherham United with Oldham bottom of League One.

He instantly oversaw a 3-2 victory over high-flying Peterborough United, before a 2-1 win at Portsmouth at Fratton Park and a 1-0 Checkatrade Trophy success at Crewe.

Under Wellens’ guidance, Oldham are now eight points from the play-offs with a game in hand.