Former Blackpool loanee may need surgery after car crash

Former Blackpool loanee Jordan Flores may require surgery after being involved in a car crash earlier this week.

As reported, Flores, who is now on loan at Chesterfield, was taken to hospital after the incident in Derbyshire on Monday morning.

Doctors are to decide whether the 22-year-old, who is in a "stable condition" at Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, will need surgery.

The driver of the other car was airlifted to hospital for treatment.

A Chesterfield statement released on Wednesday morning said: “Jordan Flores has been transferred from Chesterfield Royal Hospital to a hospital in Sheffield following his involvement in a road traffic accident on Monday.

“His condition is being monitored by medical staff at the hospital who will keep the club and the player’s family informed of developments.”

Speaking on Tuesday, Chesterfield first-team boss Jack Lester said he was hoping to hear more about Flores’ condition later that day.

He told the Derbyshire Times: “You just hope everyone is okay. We’re hoping to get something back today.”

Flores was travelling to Chesterfield's training to report for training on Monday when the crash took place, some time between 7am and 8am.

Flores made 21 appearances for the Seasiders last season after joining on loan in January, and went on to help Gary Bowyer's side clinch promotion from League Two.