Former Blackpool loanee involved in car crash

Former Blackpool loanee Jordan Flores has been taken to hospital after being involved in a car crash this morning.

Flores, who is now on loan at Chesterfield, was taken to hospital after the incident in Derbyshire, with the driver of another car airlifted to Sheffield for treatment.

The 22-year-old is on loan to the Spireites from Wigan Athletic and played in Saturday’s game at Cambridge United.

Derbyshire Police have not named Flores but did confirm that an incident involving two cars took place at around 8.20am this morning in Eastmoor and two people were taken to hospital.

Flores made 21 appearances for the Seasiders last season after joining on loan in January, and went on to help Gary Bowyer's side clinch promotion from League Two.