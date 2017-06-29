Former Blackpool defender named AFC Telford boss

Former Blackpool defender Rob Edwards has been named as the new manager of non-league side AFC Telford.

His appointment at the National League North club follows the sacking of Rob Smith, which was announced earlier today.

Telford-born Edwards, who played in the Premier League during his career, spent three years at Wolves as a coach, initially with the under-18s but then over the last two seasons with the first team.

Edwards made 67 appearances for the Seasiders in a spell that spanned from 2008 to 2011.

He said: “I'm really excited to be joining AFC Telford United as their new manager.

"This is my hometown club which I have a real affiliation too.

"I will be working very hard to see what we can achieve and hopefully see the football club raise its profile to a new level."