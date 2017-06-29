Former Blackpool boss Grayson takes charge at Sunderland

Simon Grayson tonight took charge at Sunderland, the latest chapter in a managerial career which began at Blackpool over a decade ago.

The 47-year-old takes over from David Moyes, who resigned from the Stadium of Light last month following relegation to the Championship.

Grayson ended his playing career at Blackpool, where he was offered his first managerial post in 2005 after Colin Hendry’s exit.

He won promotion to the Championship with Pool via the play-offs in 2007, ending the club’s 30-year wait to return to the top two tiers, but couldn’t resist the lure of Leeds United in December 2008.

He later managed Huddersfield before joining Preston in 2013 and repeating his Bloomfield Road feat of promotion to the Championship with their arch rivals.

Preston announced earlier today that permission had been granted for Grayson to talk to the Black Cats and his appointment on a three-year deal was later confirmed.