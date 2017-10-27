Fonz targets some happy days ahead

Blackpool forward Nathan Delfouneso has challenged himself to take his game to a whole new level.

The 26-year-old, now in his fourth spell at Bloomfield Road, has long been touted as a promising player with bags of potential.

But Delfouneso, who has found the back of the net just once this season, believes now is the time for him to knuckle down and deliver quality performances on a consistent basis.

He said: “These are big years for me, very big years.

“I’ve got to make sure I’m affecting things on the pitch, whether that be with performances, getting assists, goals and everything that comes with it.

“So it’s down to me to produce week in, week out, but I’m thankful to the gaffer for giving me that chance to be playing.”

Delfouneso has enjoyed a string of starts in the league and, with injuries to Kyle Vassell and Mark Cullen, is likely to keep his spot in the side for tomorrow’s trip to Northampton Town.

He added: “I’ve got full belief that I can play really well in different positions. It just means that I’m an option in each area which might give me a better chance of being in the team. I’m confident I can perform and play well in each position.

“Whether other players are fit or not, I still want to be playing in the first team. I want to be in the team week in, week out and performing as best as I can.

“I know I’m not going to be perfect every week as that’s impossible but I’ve got to make sure I’m inconsistent.

“That said, the injuries are a big blow to the team and hopefully those players can be back soon to make the squad stronger.”