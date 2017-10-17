Flyer Viv is learning fast at Blackpool

Gary Bowyer hailed the impact of Viv Solomon-Otabor after the loanee scored his first goal for Blackpool.

The 21-year-old came off the bench at Walsall to clinch a point for the Seasiders after Erhun Oztmer’s goal had seen Bowyer’s players trail at half-time.

“It’s been coming to be fair to the lad,” Bowyer said afterwards. “He’s had a tough couple of weeks, so we took him out of it. His response was terrific and that’s what you want – for your subs to come on and make an impact.

“He’s had a couple of efforts where he’s hit the post but he’s learned a lot about life in the last couple of week. He’s only young so we’ve given him the support and the potential is there.”

That goal puts the 21-year-old Londoner in the frame for a starting spot tonight, when the Seasiders seek a first victory in five outings at home to Bury.

For his part, Solomon-Otabor hopes the goal can help him kick on before he returns to Birmingham City in January.

“I’m just pleased to get my first goal for the club,” he said. “I think it was my second or third touch, so it was good to come on and make an impact.

“I just want to go out and enjoy my football. It’s down to the manager to pick the team, and if I can help the team I’m prepared to do that and I’m delighted to get the goal.

“It’s a big week and we have to take everything we did well at Walsall into the game."