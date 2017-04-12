Ex-Blackpool loanee suffers fractured skull in training

Former Blackpool player Andy Little is said to be out of danger after suffering a fractured skull and eye socket in a training session.

Little, 27, was injured on Tuesday evening while training with Scottish League Two side Stirling Albion.

The club said he was involved in an accidental clash of heads with a team-mate and rushed to Forth Valley Royal Hospital before being transferred to a hospital in Edinburgh.

Stirling Albion said he is now "comfortable and stable in hospital and out of danger". His parents, who live in Ireland, are thought to be travelling to Scotland.

Little, who has been capped nine times by Northerm Ireland, made five appearances for Blackpool on loan from Preston during the 2015-16 season.

Club chairman Stuart Brown said: "I have been updated by the club medical staff that whilst this was a serious and scary incident, and Andy's injuries are substantial, he is now comfortable and stable in hospital and out of danger.

"His injuries are a fractured skull and eye socket and clearly he faces a long journey to recovery.

"I spoke to Andy's mum, in Ireland, earlier today and she and his dad are making plans to travel to Scotland. I have assured her that Stirling Albion will do everything necessary to assist Andy back to full health.

"I can't thank our club doctor Andrew Deeley, our physio Kenny Crichton and the paramedics enough for their swift and expert attention. It is especially comforting that within our club we have personnel that have both the skills and dedication to handle such, hopefully rare, situations."