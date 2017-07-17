Every Blackpool player has vital role says coach Kyle

Every member of Blackpool’s squad will have a vital role to play this season, says first-team coach Richie Kyle.

His comments come after the Seasiders clinched the first win of their pre-season campaign 3-1 at Southport on Saturday.

Kyle, who took over press responsibilities from manager Gary Bowyer, was pleased with how Pool performed in their first friendly open to the public.

“It was a good workout and a good game for us,” Kyle said. “The lads all got 45 minutes but we’ll up it as the weeks go on.

“It was important all the lads got minutes under their belts. It’s a squad game and we need to make sure everyone’s fitness levels are at the required standard because we’re going to need everyone this season. In League One you’ve got to have a big squad and make sure everyone is fit.”

Pool fielded a different side in either half to ensure every member of the squad got 45 minutes.

Kyle Vassell opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time before Armand Gnanduillet and Bright Osayi-Samuel extended the lead in the second period, Southport grabbing a late a consolation.

Bowyer’s men were rarely tested by their National League North opponents, though Kyle insists the most important thing is to get the players ready for the season.

He added: “We worked hard all week on different things but most importantly it was about the lads getting their fitness back and reaching the standard we expect.

“It’s just another building block for the opening game of the season against Bradford.

“There were some pleasing aspects in our play that we’ve worked on in training but there are still things to improve on.

“We’ve had a good week in training and a good week before that in Scotland. It takes time to implement the ideas with the new signings and the patterns of play we want.

“Our fitness levels will get better and our performance levels will get better too.”

Two triallists – a goalkeeper and a central midfielder – featured at Haig Avenue, although the club is keeping their identities under wraps. Both only had 45 minutes to impress but Kyle was satisfied with what they had to offer.

“They did fine,” he said. “It’s hard for triallists to come in when there are established players here and they’ve got to impress.

“But we were pleased with their performances and we will analyse it a bit more.”