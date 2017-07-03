Eddie Nolan signs for Crewe

Former Blackpool defender Eddie Nolan has signed for League Two side Crewe Alexandra.

Nolan, who was released by Pool at the end of last season, has signed a one-year-contract with Crewe with the option of a further year based on appearances.

The 28-year-old, who can play at centre-half or in either full-back position, has linked up with his new team mates for the first time today to begin pre-season training.

Nolan spent one season with the Tangerines, making 10 appearances in 2016/17.

Meanwhile fellow former Pool player Henry Cameron has signed for Irish side Limerick FC.

There he will link up with former Blackpool manager Neil McDonald, who coached the young midfielder during his time at Bloomfield Road.