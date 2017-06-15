Early kick-off for Blackpool’s students of the game

Blackpool FC Community Trust’s new BTEC recruits had a taste of what’s to come when they start the course on September.

Families and friends were in attendance to watch the new recruits stage an exciting match which ended 6-3 at Bloomfield Road.

The 26 new recruits were divided into two teams, while current students boosted the numbers to create two 18-man squads.

The game was the second in a week for next year’s first year students, who had previously played away to Preston North End.

Senior education officer Mark Whalley said, “It was a great experience for the lads to play on the first team pitch.

“All the kit was set up in the changing room before they arrived, which added that professional feel to the night.”

“This month, the current BTEC students and new recruits have played on three first-team pitches – Ewood Park (Blackburn Rovers), Brunton Park (Carlisle United) and Bloomfield Road.

These are just some of the benefits that add to the professionalism of our education courses.”

Football development officer Alex Taylor was pleased with the talent on show.

Alex said: “It was great to see the new recruits in action before they start the course in September. I was pleased with the quality on display and look forward to working with them on a daily basis.”

For more information on Blackpool FC Community Trust’s BTEC courses and how you can get involved, call (01253) 348691.