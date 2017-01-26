Delfouneso thrives on vibes at Blackpool

Blackpool’s Nathan Delfouneso believes there is a “good vibe” around the club as he settles into his fourth spell with the Seasiders.

The 25-year-old marked his return to Bloomfield Road with a dramatic injury- time equaliser against Yeovil on Saturday, having only signed for the club four hours before kick-off.

Pool had to fight back from a goal down on two occasions to secure a point – a result Delfouneso believes they can build on going forward.

He said: “The spirit and vibe is really good around the place and you can tell there’s confidence in the team.

“There’s a good bond and I look forward to playing with everyone. Hopefully we can pull together and move in the right direction.”

Delfouneso wasn’t the only new recruit to make an impact on Saturday, with Sanmi Odelusi also making his debut off the bench for the final half-hour.

The winger, who will remain with the Seasiders on loan from Wigan until the end of the season, caused plenty of problems for the Yeovil backline with his pace and trickery.

Delfouneso added: “You’ve always got to try to make an impact when you come off the bench, and thankfully me and Sanmi did quite well.

“I’ll always back myself wherever I’m put on the pitch. I’ll always try my best when I have a gaffer who has faith in me and now I’ll try to repay that faith.

“We can take confidence from going until the very end of the game and we’ll move forward from here.”

Delfouneso must wait a fortnight for his next appearance: he is cup-tied for Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round clash at Blackburn, having appeared for Swindon in their first-round defeat by Eastleigh.

He believes it is a “great game” for his new team-mates but spoke of his disappointment at not being able to face his former club.

Delfouneso added: “We’ve got to look at the positives from Yeovil before the boys play in a great game against Championship opposition, which they should really look forward to.”

Pool have handed a week-long trial to striker Raul Correia, who has scored 11 goals in 22 appearances for Evo-Stik League side Radcliffe Borough.