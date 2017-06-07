Delfouneso: This could be just the start for Blackpool

Nathan Delfouneso hopes Blackpool’s promotion from League Two can act as a springboard for further success, though the striker is yet to commit his own future to the club.

The Seasiders secured an instant return to League One thanks to their 2-1 win against Exeter City in last month’s play-off final at Wembley.

Delfouneso didn’t feature in the promotion decider but did help the Tangerines to reach the play-offs by scoring five times in 20 appearances following his switch from Swindon Town in January.

One of those goals came in the semi-final second leg against Luton Town, but the return to fitness of Kyle Vassell meant he watched Pool’s promotion from the bench at the national stadium.

When asked what the promotion meant for the club, Delfouneso said: “It’s needed. For me personally, I don’t think this club should have been in League Two in the first place. It should be at a much higher level.

“Hopefully this can act as a step forward to move the club in the right direction and get back into the top leagues.

“On a person level it means a lot to me. I’m really happy and proud for everyone involved with Blackpool.

“When I came back to the club I definitely had faith that we could achieve something like this.

“I thought we could always do it as long as we put a good run together and thankfully we did it.

“It’s been well documented how much the club has gone through, so this is good for everyone involved – the club, the town and everything. It’s a real positive.

“To get promotion is always good and hopefully we can take that into next year.

“Of course I was disappointed not to play but the most important thing was to get promoted, so I’m happy for everyone who participated on the day.

“It was a really tight game but thankfully we got the victory in the end.”

Delfouneso was brought back to Bloomfield Road in the last transfer window on a deal which ran until the end of the season.

It was the 26-year-old’s fourth spell at a club he first joined on a season-long loan from Aston Villa in August 2012.

Delfouneso has been offered a new deal by the Seasiders and he’s not ruling out putting pen to paper.

He said: “It’s all down to the gaffer but the club means a lot to me and I have a nice bond with it, the club itself and with the fans.

“If I can continue that, then great.”