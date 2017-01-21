Delfouneso secures Bloomfield Road return

Gary Bowyer has snapped up former Blackpool striker Nathan Delfouneso on a permanent deal until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old, who made 93 appearances in three previous spells with the club, moves back to Bloomfield Road from Swindon Town.

The former Aston Villa youth product has found the net on three occasions for The Robins this season and spent time working under manager Gary Bowyer at Blackburn Rovers in 2015.

That relationship is one that both parties are happy to rekindle, with Bowyer keen to encourage the performances Delfouneso knows he's capable of.

"It was an easy decision to bring Nathan back to Blackpool, he knows the place well and is someone I enjoyed working with at my previous club," the manager said.

"He's capable of playing in numerous positions across the front line and is another fantastic option to add to the squad.

"He's got plenty of ability and we'll look to bring out the best of it during his time with us. This is an important move for him and he's determined to be successful."

Delfouneso, who is eligible to make his debut against Yeovil Town this afternoon, echoed those sentiments and can't wait to get going in a tangerine shirt again.

"It's nice to be back. The manager is a big reason why I'm here right now and hopefully I can have a successful time between now and the end of the season.

"I want to play as much football as possible and enjoy playing football again. I'm happy that I can get that opportunity here under a manager who I've got a lot of respect for and enjoyed working under previously."