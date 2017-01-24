Del Boy’s back in business at Blackpool

Blackpool’s latest recruit Nathan Delfouneso says he wants to help put the club back where they belong after returning for his fourth spell with the club.

The 25-year-old re-signed on the dotted line for the Seasiders on Saturday morning just hours before their 2-2 draw against Yeovil Town.

He had to settle for a place on the bench but he made an immediate impact after being brought on, bagging an injury-time goal and an assist as Pool fought back to secure a point.

Speaking after the final whistle, Delfouneso said it was great to be back at Bloomfield Road.

He said: “The manager (Gary Bowyer) was the big part of why I came back but I do have a soft spot for this club.

“It’s a shame where we are now but if I can help bring us forward and get us in the direction where we want to be and where the fans want us to be then I’ll be happy.”

Delfouneso, who has signed a deal until the end of the season, played under Gary Bowyer during his time at Blackburn Rovers.

The former Aston Villa trainee, who made 93 appearances in his three previous spells for the Tangerines, said he wants to repay Bowyer’s faith in him.

He added: “It’s nice to see some old faces and a lot of people who were happy to see me.

“I’ve worked with Gary before at Blackburn and he really wanted me and was really keen to get me in.

“Hopefully I can repay that faith by putting in the performances on the pitch.”

When asked how much the club has changed since his first spell with the club, Delfouneso coyly replied: “It’s changed, I’ll leave it at that.”

Delfouneso got his latest spell with the Seasiders off to the best possible start with an equaliser in the fifth minute of injury time having earlier set up Kelvin Mellor for a simple tap-in.

“I’m happy to help contribute to getting a point although I would have loved to get all three,” he said. “But we’ll take a point and try and move on upwards and go forward from here.

“I want to score all types of goals but sometimes you just have to be there when it drops to you and you just need to be in the right place at the right time.

“Thankfully I managed to do that and got a toe on it on the line.”