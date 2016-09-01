DEADLINE DAY REFLECTION: Bowyer wanted more players as transfer window ends

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer admitted he would have liked to have brought in a few more players despite bringing in 12 new faces in a highly productive window.

Former ‘Pool keeper Dean Lyness returned to Bloomfield Road to became the new Blackpool boss’ final signing of the summer just before the transfer window slammed shut yesterday.

Lyness joins Sam Slocombe, Kelvin Mellor, Andy Taylor, Kyle Vassell, Eddie Nolan, Jamille Matt, Danny Pugh, Colin Daniel, Michael Cain, Jack Payne, Armand Gnanduillet on the list of new arrivals in Bowyer’s revamped side as only nine exited the club.

Keepers Colin Doyle and Kyle Letheren, Emmerson Boyce, Charles Dunne, David Ferguson, Connor Oliver, Martin Paterson and Jarrett Rivers all left ‘Pool with John Herron clinching a last minute loan move to Scottish club Dunfermline last night.

And now Bowyer, who has already trialled four formations in a jam-packed eight game August is pleased to have time to work with his side on the training pitch with only five games this September starting away at Yeovil on Saturday.

But the Blackpool boss does hope that the window will close before the start of the season in future.

He said: “I think like every manager I’m probably glad it is finished and you know what you have got for the next four months and you can crack on with it.

“It was interesting watching Sky and seeing all the deals getting done.

“I think first and foremost their needs to be some logical decision brought from the people higher above to have it just before the season starts and then you don’t have the craziness of it.

“The effect (on a club like ours) is as one deal happens you see an opportunity and you have to try and act very quickly.

“I’m pleased we have brought in 12 players I think in this window.

“Like any other manager I probably wanted to bring a few more in but there are circumstances out of our control as a club that we haven’t been able to bring a couple in.

“I probably would like just a couple more but that was not to be.

“We will work with what we have got now I’m happy in terms of the performance levels that they have shown so far and now we have got the craziness of eight games in one month out of the way we can start working on the training field with them.”

And Bowyer says he is impressed by the desire of new keeper Lyness, who has returned to the club for his third spell.

He said: “We got Sam (Slocombe) in we were happy with Kyle but their was interest from York and he expressed his desire to go and play.

“Hats off to him he just didn’t want to sit and be a number two.

“From that it was a case of seeing who was available and who fitted in with what I want to try and bring to the club.

“The fact that Dean had already been here, knew the club, the setup and the lads was important because I think it helps with the settling in period.

“That said I knew he’s been a number one here and pushed Colin Doyle very hard.

“I was impressed with his attitude and desire to come and join the football club and that is what you want.”

But Bowyer has not ruled out snapping up some released players before the window opens again in January.

He said: “That is an option so we are probably looking at that and seeing who is available that hasn’t been snapped up.

“I think you have got to do your job properly and cover all bases on that front.”