Deadline Day Countdown: January 26

The latest football stories concerning North West clubs
Lancashire Post: Preston North End are one of many clubs interested in Robbie Keane – but his wage expectations are high.
Blackpool Gazette: Radcliffe Borough striker Raul Correia is on a week-long trial with Blackpool.
Burnley Express: Burnley, West Ham United and Middlesbrough are in contention to sign Hull City’s Robert Snodgrass.
Wigan Evening Post: Derby County utility man Jamie Hanson has joined Wigan Athletic on loan for the rest of the season.
Blackpool Gazette: Uwe Rosler says one or two players may leave Fleetwood Town as midfielder Eggert Jonsson is linked with a move to Norway.
Wigan Evening Post: Latics’ boss Warren Joyce is continuing to run the rule over Ravel Morrison.
