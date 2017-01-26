Deadline Day Countdown: January 26

The latest football stories concerning North West clubs

Lancashire Post: Preston North End are one of many clubs interested in Robbie Keane – but his wage expectations are high.

Blackpool Gazette: Radcliffe Borough striker Raul Correia is on a week-long trial with Blackpool.

Burnley Express: Burnley, West Ham United and Middlesbrough are in contention to sign Hull City’s Robert Snodgrass.

Wigan Evening Post: Derby County utility man Jamie Hanson has joined Wigan Athletic on loan for the rest of the season.

Blackpool Gazette: Uwe Rosler says one or two players may leave Fleetwood Town as midfielder Eggert Jonsson is linked with a move to Norway.

Wigan Evening Post: Latics’ boss Warren Joyce is continuing to run the rule over Ravel Morrison.