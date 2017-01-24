Deadline Day Countdown: January 24

Tuesday’s transfer stories concerning clubs in the North West
Lancashire Post: Preston North End could be looking at signing a right-back before the end of the transfer window.
Blackpool Gazette: Blackpool are being linked with a move for Wrexham defender Curtis Tilt.
Lancashire Post: Three Scottish clubs have enquired about loan moves for PNE striker Stevie May.
Morecambe Visitor: Shrimps’ second year scholar Steve Yawson has joined Kendal Town on a month’s loan.
Burnley Express: Burnley have made a club record £13m offer for Norwich City’s Robbie Brady.
Blackpool Gazette: Aaron Amadi-Holloway has completed his move from Fleetwood Town to Oldham Athletic.
Daily Star: Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has no intention of moving to China.
The Times: Liverpool have opened talks with Philippe Coutinho amid rumoured interest from Barcelona.
