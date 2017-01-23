Deadline Day Countdown: January 23

Monday’s transfer stories concerning North West clubs

Lancashire Post: Preston North End boss Simon Grayson has reiterated the club is in no mood to lose striker Jordan Hugill.

Blackpool Gazette: Gary Bowyer has added to his Blackpool squad with the arrivals of Sanmi Odelusi and Nathan Delfouneso.

Morecambe Visitor: The Shrimps have re-signed Burnley defender Alex Whitmore on loan until the end of the season.

Wigan Evening Post: Wigan Athletic striker Kaiyne Woolery will spend the rest of the season at Forest Green Rovers.

Blackpool Gazette: Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler maintains Amari’i Bell will stay with the club amid reported interest from Crystal Palace and Championship clubs.

Burnley Express: There is nothing in the speculation linking Burnley with a £3.5m move for Barnsley defender Marc Roberts.

Daily Mirror: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will not prevent Wayne Rooney from making a move to the Chinese Super League.

Daily Star: United will make a decision this week on whether to bring forward the expected summer signing of Victor Lindelof.