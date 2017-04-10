Danns: I’m up for promotion number four at Blackpool

Neil Danns says he is still dreaming of adding a fourth promotion to his CV with Blackpool.

The Seasiders remain well in contention for a play-off spot, despite back-to-back defeats against Luton Town and Grimsby Town.

And the midfielder, who has already climbed divisions with Colchester United, Birmingham City and Leicester City, believes Pool have the right ingredients to get out of League Two.

He said: “I’ve got three promotions to my name and the dream is to make it four with Blackpool.

“I know we have the players and manager to be successful but now it takes strong characters to make sure standards don’t slip.

“The gaffer has emphasised how we can’t stop. It doesn’t matter if we’ve lost two in 15 – there are still areas to improve.

“Fair play to everyone involved – we’ve kept going and have a real chance of making the play-offs.”

Danns, 34, is on loan with the Seasiders from Bury until the end of the season, having signed on deadline day in January.

This is his second spell with the Tangerines, having played 12 times on loan from Blackburn Rovers in 2003.

Danns has made nine appearances since returning to Bloomfield Road but the midfielder says he is eager for more game-time.

He added: “I came here to play games and for the challenge to try to get the club promoted. We’re moving in the right direction and this is a massive part of the season.

“I still feel like a kid in terms of my desire and my hunger to play the game. I still enjoy it. I’ll be doing extra practice after training. As long as you’ve got that passion you won’t go far wrong.

“I’m just like I was as a kid, watching the Premier League and trying to learn from the best. That’s what has kept me going.

“I always have the enthusiasm and that energy because I love doing what I do.”