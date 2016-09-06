Daniel puts team first after superb solo strike

Colin Daniel opened his Blackpool account in thunderous style at Yeovil but the winger says his less spectacular second goal at Huish Park was his favourite.

Summer signing Daniel helped Pool seal their first League Two win in five games by scoring his first two goals for the club in Saturday’s 3-0 win.

His first was an unstoppable left-foot thunderbolt, whereas the second saw Daniel clip the ball past keeper Artur Krysiak with his right foot to finish a counter-attack engineered by fellow winger Brad Potts.

Now the former Port Vale man hopes to add more goals. Daniel said: “I was just happy to get the goal and it was a good team performance.

“I’m just happy to get my first goal for the club and hopefully it will continue.

“(I was happier with) my second goal because it was a good team goal.

“Also it was with my right foot and I had to think about what I was doing, whereas with the first one I just had to get as much power behind it as I could, so the second one was my favourite.”

And the 28-year-old praised Potts, who set up both his goals as well as teeing-up Armand Gnanduillet for the late third.

Daniel added: “The gaffer (Gary Bowyer) switched me and Pottsy over at half-time and just told us to try to get as many shots off as we could – and that is what we did.

“For the second goal, Pottsy put me in and I managed to put it away, so I’m happy to come away with the two goals and the three points.

“Everyone knows what Brad can do. He is an important part of our team.

“He carries the ball and gets us up the pitch. His distribution to get other people involved in the game is great to see.”

Saturday’s win was the Seasiders’ first away from home this season and their first in the league since Exeter City visited Bloomfield Road on the opening day.

There have been victories in between in the EFL Cup and Checkatrade Trophy but Daniel feels Pool have not enjoyed the rub of the green in the league.

Victory has lifted Pool into the top half of the table and Daniel says they are full of confidence ahead of another long-distance away trip to Colchester on Saturday.