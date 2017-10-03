Daniel backs Blackpool to bounce back

Colin Daniel has backed Blackpool to bounce back from Saturday’s defeat at Southend United.

The Seasiders suffered consecutive losses on the road when they went down 2-1 at Roots Hall.

They are back in action tonight at Accrington Stanley in the second of their Checkatrade Trophy group games (7.30pm).

Gary Bowyer’s players go into the tie after a penalty shoot-out loss against Wigan Athletic in their opening group match.

While the competition has its fair share of critics, Daniel sees at least one positive ahead of a weekend off, international call-ups having seen Saturday’s scheduled game against Blackburn Rovers postponed.

He said: “It’s good for the players who aren’t playing because they can get some minutes. We need to play our best and try to get the result.

“We’re concentrating on Accrington first and then, when the gaffer says what days we can have off, we will have a good rest, return to training and work hard to get a result at Walsall.”

The Seasiders took only one point from nine at the end of a hectic September.

Nevertheless, Daniel believes the omens are good as Pool sit ninth in the table after 11 games back in League One.

He said: “The way we performed in the second half (at Southend), I think we matched them.

“We put balls in the box and their keeper has pulled off a couple of saves from set-pieces. We were unlucky not to take anything from the game.

“We know the goals we conceded weren’t good enough but what we take from that is experience and confidence.

“It’s a long time to stew but it’s also a long time to get on the training field and work on things that we’re not good at.”

What Saturday’s loss did show was the Seasiders’ ability to switch formations.

Having started with what has become their tried and trusted 4-5-1 shape, they changed to three at the back with the second-half introduction of Will Aimson.

He reinforced the back-line and enabled Daniel and fellow full-back Oliver Turton, to push up and become wing-backs.

“Whichever shape we play, we have the players to come in,” Daniel said. “Will came in and did well, and Callum Cooke put balls into the box. Whoever comes in, we are more than capable of picking up points.

“Their keeper has pulled off some good saves, while Vass (Kyle Vassell) hit the post and he’s unlucky not to come away with a brace.”

“If he can keep scoring goals, and we can keep them out at the other end, then we can do OK.

“It’s just one bad day at the office; on another day we will get a point.”