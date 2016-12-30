Cullen’s up for Blackpool promotion push

Mark Cullen says Blackpool are in an ideal position to launch a promotion push in the second half of the campaign.

Cambridge occupy the last League Two play-off spot, with the Seasiders just one place and one point behind.

That’s after Pool got back to winning ways with a scrappy and hard-fought 1-0 win at Hartlepool on Boxing Day, a week after falling to a 2-0 defeat to fellow promotion hopefuls Luton t Bloomfield Road.

They finish the year with another trip to the east coast to face Grimsby Town tomorrow, when a win could well take Gary Bowyer’s men back into the top seven.

Cullen, who scored the all-important winner at Hartlepool, said his team-mates have only one thing on their mind this season.

“We want to get promoted, whether that be automatic or through the play-offs,” he said.

“We need to get as high up the league as we possibly can and I think we’re in a decent spot to put a run together and get right in the mix.”

Cullen’s goal takes his personal tally for the season to three, two of them in his last three appearances – he came off the bench to score in the win at Stevenage three weeks ago.

Despite ending last season as Pool’s top scorer with nine, the 24-year-old has struggled for starts this term and has found opportunities hard to come by.

The former Luton man has had to be patient but was given a start at Hartlepool, replacing Jamille Matt in one of four changes made by manager Bowyer.

Cullen admits it has been a frustrating season but insists he has not allowed that to affect his confidence.

He added: “I haven’t played a great deal this season in terms of starting games, although I’ve obviously come off the bench a few times (he has made 17 appearances in all).

“But I’m just trying to get as many minutes as I can and I know for a fact that if I get enough minutes I’ll get goals.

“I’m happy as long as I’m scoring and helping the team to get points on the board. It’s up to the gaffer to pick the team. I’ve just got to be ready when I get a chance.

“I’m looking forward to what the rest of the season holds.”