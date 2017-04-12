Coleman: Dreams and ambitions will be made or broken

Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman has played up the significance of this Easter weekend's double header.

Stanley, who are unbeaten in 13 games and now only four points off the play-offs, make the short journey to Bloomfield Road on Friday before facing Crawley Town at home on Monday.

Blackpool are only two points and one place outside the top seven themselves, making Good Friday's clash between the two sides potentially decisive.

“I think some dreams and ambitions will be made or broken this weekend,” Coleman said.

“There are six points to play for and any team that is in the mix who takes six will take giant leaps as a result of getting those two wins. We have to give ourselves the best chance.

“People are understandably building Friday’s game at Blackpool up and it’s a massive game but I think some people are underestimating Crawley on Monday and just expecting them to turn up, roll over and get their belly tickled. That’s not going to happen.That’ll present its own problems but we can only concentrate on the task at hand and that’s Blackpool.

“I think we’re in the hunt but I think Blackpool will have identified this as an important game just the same as we have. They will see it as a chance to put us to bed but for us it’s a chance to overtake them.

“I’d never say we were definitely out of contention if we were to lose but you’d definitely put Blackpool in pole position if that happened. We’ll be going there to win the game and we won’t going there to not lose. That’s never been my way of thinking.”

Stanley extended their unbeaten run in dramatic fashion last weekend when they came from 2-0 down against Crewe to win 3-2 - a victory that delighted the Stanley boss.

“When we play like we did against Crewe we know we’re one of the best teams in the league. But we haven’t done it enough,” Coleman added.

“We know we’ve got to win every game we play. A few results went our way on Saturday but we’ve just got to keep our heads down.

“We’ve got a massive game next Friday and then that will set us up for a next massive four games. So who knows? But we’re climbing the table and getting more points on the board.”