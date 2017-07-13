Clayton tipped for big Blackpool future

Gary Bowyer believes Blackpool have signed a “hell of a player” in Max Clayton – but warned the forward he must hit the ground running and prove his fitness.

Clayton, who made the switch to Bloomfield Road from Bolton Wanderers last month, was highly rated at the Macron Stadium but suffered regular long-term injuries.

Bowyer revealed the deal came about after he held talks with Bolton counterpart Phil Parkinson over other potential targets, but the Pool boss sat up and took notice when Clayton, 22, was brought into the equation.

He said: “With Max, it was just through conversations with Phil Parkinson about other players. He was kind enough to say, ‘Have you thought about Max?’

“Coming from Blackburn’s academy when I was in charge there, where I watched him develop and grow as a kid, I knew he was a fantastic talent who has just had a bad run of luck with injuries.

“We feel a fresh start for him playing football will do him the world of good but we feel we’ve got a hell of a player. Just on the training pitch you see the potential in him. It’s massive and exciting for us.”

Before his three seasons at Bolton, Clayton came through the ranks at hometown club Crewe Alexandra, where he made 92 appearances and scored 16 goals.

While at Crewe, he achieved promotion to League One via the play-offs in 2012 and was a team-mate of Pool’s Kelvin Mellor and fellow new signing Ollie Turton.

Clayton can play in a variety of attacking positions and that flexibility attracted Bowyer, who added: “I really enjoy recruiting players who can play in a variety of positions because it gives you depth in your squad without adding to your wage bill.

“He’s a fantastic player, who can play either side as well as number nine or 10. We’ve just got to get him out on the pitch playing. If we do, we feel we’ve got a real player.

“You hope for a good run of luck with all your players with injuries.

“Unfortunately for Max, he’s had the other side of it but we’ll look after him, and we’ll get him fit and ready to go.

“Hopefully he hits the ground running.”