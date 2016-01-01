Search
Christmas Day journey frustrates Seasiders’ defender

Blackpool defender Andy Taylor admits travelling to Hartlepool on Christmas Day in preparation for their Boxing Day fixture is “far from ideal”.

Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer spoke about next month's transfer window

Bowyer to serve New Year sales?

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer insists he won’t be bringing in new players during the January transfer window just for the sake of it.

Valery Belokon has sent a Christmas message to Blackpool's supporters

Belokon: Here’s to a happier 2017

Valeri Belokon has reiterated his commitment and love for Blackpool Football Club in a Christmas and New Year’s message to the club’s supporters.

Jamille Matt believes the Seasiders can make a promotion push in the second half of the season

Matt: Pool squad fit for promotion push

Blackpool striker Jamille Matt believes there is already enough quality in the squad to have a shot at promotion with the January transfer window only days away.

Hauser -scored Old Trafford winner

Blackpool FC Memory match

Manchester United 0 Blackpool 1 January 13, 1962

BST column: Has 2016 proved to be a turning point?

When Blackpool supporters look back and reflect upon the events of 2016, the last couple of months could prove to be a turning point for the club and its fans.

Our columnists best Boxing Day display came for the Seasiders at Derby County  despite a less than perfect preparation

Ben Burgess column: It’s the most wonderful time - except for players

Season’s greetings to you all; like me, I’m sure you’re looking forward to having fun with family and friends as well as eating far too much on Christmas Day!

Jack Payne wants to show Blackpool fans the full range of his capabilities

Pool midfielder wants to be a Payne for opposition

Jack Payne has promised there is more to come from him after admitting to making a slow start to life at Bloomfield Road.

Danny Pugh

Blackpool captain’s Christmas wish

Blackpool skipper Danny Pugh says the Christmas and New Year fixtures come at a perfect time for the Seasiders.

Eddie Nolan

Bowyer wants Blackpool to prove powers of recovery

Gary Bowyer has called on his Blackpool squad to step up to the plate over the festive period and prove the defeat by Luton was nothing more than a blip.

Brad Potts feels the pain after receiving an injury against Luton Town

Moment of tooth for Pool star Potts

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer revealed Brad Potts required dental surgery after the midfielder appeared to lose a tooth on Saturday.

Danny Pugh

Blackpool must learn fast says Pugh

Danny Pugh says Blackpool need to learn from their mistakes after their nine-game unbeaten run at home was ended by Luton.

Blackpool players look on as Luton celebrate their second goal.

Blackpool 0-2 Luton: Five things we learned

Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton takes a look at the Seasiders' 2-0 defeat at the hands of Luton Town.

Kyle Vassell shoots but Pool fired blanks against Luton

Blackpool boss swallows bitter pill

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer says his players have to “take their medicine” and move on after losing at home for only the second time this season.

The incident happened in the Thatched House pub

Football fan 'saved life' in pub

A football fan has been credited with saving the life of a man who collapsed in a Poulton pub.
Luton boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss: We took Blackpool apart

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones says his side took Blackpool apart during their 2-0 win at Bloomfield Road yesterday.

Kyle Vassell had a number of opportunities to open the scoring in the first half.

MATCH REPORT: Blackpool 0-2 Luton

Blackpool lost at home in the league for only the second time this season as they went down 2-0 to fellow promotion hopefuls Luton Town.
Defender Kelvin Mellor misses out through illness

LINE UPS: Pool make one change for crunch play-off clash

Gary Bowyer has opted to name one change from the side that beat Stevenage 2-0 last weekend as the Seasiders prepare to face fellow promotion hopefuls Luton Town.
Youngster Macauley Wilson

Wilson extends loan spell with AFC Fylde

Blackpool youngster Macauley Wilson has extended his loan spell with AFC Fylde.

Clark Robertson

Robertson: Clean sheets key to promotion for Pool

Clean sheets are the order of the day if Blackpool are to sustain a promotion challenge, insists defender Clark Robertson.

Blackpool FC 4
