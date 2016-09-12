Carlisle on verge of selling out for Blackpool clash

Carlisle United have sold more than 2,500 tickets for Saturday's clash against Blackpool.

The Cumbrians have so far sold 2,534 tickets, with just 171 remaining.

Carlisle sit ninth in the table and remain the only unbeaten side in League Two, after earning their fifth draw of the campaign in a 2-2 draw with Leyton Orient at the weekend.

Blackpool go into the game hoping to get back to winning ways after slumping to a 3-2 defeat at Colchester.

Pool boss Gary Bowyer was left to rue missed chances and some refereeing decisions as his side fell to their third league defeat all season.

