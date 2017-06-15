Carabao Cup first round draw to take place on Friday

There is a chance Blackpool and Fleetwood Town could be drawn against each other in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The draw for the newly named League Cup takes place at 1pm on Friday, with Fleetwood among 17 northern teams to be seeded.

Blackpool, meanwhile, are unseeded - meaning they are likely to have a tougher draw.

The 35 first-round ties will be drawn in Thailand, the home of the competition's title sponsor, Carabao Energy Drink.

The draw has been regionalised to avoid long travelling time.

Manchester United won the tournament last season after beating Southampton 2-1 in the final at Wembley.

Seeded teams

1. Barnsley

2. Blackburn Rovers

3. Bolton Wanderers

4. Bradford City

5. Burton Albion

6. Derby County

7. Fleetwood Town

8. Leeds United

9. Nottingham Forest

10. Preston North End

11. Rochdale

12. Rotherham United

13. Scunthorpe United

14. Sheffield United

15. Sheffield Wednesday

16. Sunderland

17. Wigan Athletic

Unseeded teams

18. Accrington Stanley

19. Blackpool

20. Bury

21. Carlisle United

22. Chesterfield

23. Coventry City

24. Crewe Alexandra

25. Doncaster Rovers

26. Grimsby Town

27. Lincoln City

28. Mansfield Town

29. Morecambe

30. Notts County

31. Oldham Athletic

32. Port Vale

33. Shrewsbury Town

34. Walsall