Carabao Cup first round draw to take place on Friday

There is a chance Blackpool and Fleetwood Town could be drawn against each other in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
The draw for the newly named League Cup takes place at 1pm on Friday, with Fleetwood among 17 northern teams to be seeded.
Blackpool, meanwhile, are unseeded - meaning they are likely to have a tougher draw.
The 35 first-round ties will be drawn in Thailand, the home of the competition's title sponsor, Carabao Energy Drink.
The draw has been regionalised to avoid long travelling time.
Manchester United won the tournament last season after beating Southampton 2-1 in the final at Wembley.
Seeded teams
1. Barnsley
2. Blackburn Rovers
3. Bolton Wanderers
4. Bradford City
5. Burton Albion
6. Derby County
7. Fleetwood Town
8. Leeds United
9. Nottingham Forest
10. Preston North End
11. Rochdale
12. Rotherham United
13. Scunthorpe United
14. Sheffield United
15. Sheffield Wednesday
16. Sunderland
17. Wigan Athletic
Unseeded teams
18. Accrington Stanley
19. Blackpool
20. Bury
21. Carlisle United
22. Chesterfield
23. Coventry City
24. Crewe Alexandra
25. Doncaster Rovers
26. Grimsby Town
27. Lincoln City
28. Mansfield Town
29. Morecambe
30. Notts County
31. Oldham Athletic
32. Port Vale
33. Shrewsbury Town
34. Walsall