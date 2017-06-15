Bury losing interest in Blackpool defender Aldred

Bury’s interest in Blackpool defender Tom Aldred is believed to have cooled

It had been reported that the Shakers’ former Pool manager Lee Clark had met with the out-of-contract defender and offered him a three-year deal to make the move to Gigg Lane.

But Blackpool’s League One rivals have since signed two other centre-backs and Clark, who was interested in working with Aldred for a second time after bringing him to Bloomfield Road from Accrington Stanley in 2015, says he is not in the market for any more defenders.

Aldred, who has made over 100 appearances in a tangerine jersey, is now coming to the end of his Blackpool contract, although the club has offered him fresh terms.

The 26-year-old told The Gazette he would take time out over the summer to consider his future and it is understood he is currently on holiday.

It has been rumoured that relegated League One clubs Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic are also interested in Aldred’s services.

Bury have also revealed that experienced midfielder Neil Danns will be allowed to leave the club on a free transfer, despite having a year left on his deal.

The 34-year-old joined Blackpool on loan at the end of January and helped the Seasiders to secure promotion, making 16 appearances and starting the play-off final at Wembley.

He scored two goals during his fourth months at Bloomfield Road and brought some much-needed experience to Blackpool’s midfield.

Now he is a free agent, speculation will inevitably arise that Pool boss Gary Bowyer will look to make his move permanent.

Danns moved to Bury from Bolton at the start of the season but was considered surplus to requirements at the turn of the year.

Clark told the Bury Times: “Neil has been out on loan and did very well for Blackpool. We congratulated him when he got back because it was a fantastic achievement winning promotion.

“But we had a conversation with him and (teammate) Ben Williams, and told them they are more than fine to speak to other clubs.

“I couldn’t guarantee them both game-time next season and for the good of their future I recommended they pursue other avenues.”