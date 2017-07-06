Bristol Rovers swoop for former Pool goalkeeper Slocombe

Sam Slocombe's move to Blackpool's League One rivals Bristol Rovers has now been completed.

The 29-year-old shot stopper was offered a new deal by Blackpool at the end of last season but Gary Bowyer, speaking last week, told The Gazette he did not expect Slocombe to stay at Bloomfield Road.

Slocombe played a leading role in Pool's League Two promotion last season, making 34 appearances in the league and starting in goal for the Seasiders' play-off final win against Exeter City.

Confirmation of Slocombe's move to the Memorial Ground comes on the same day as they completed the signing of another goalkeeper, Adam Smith.

Slocombe said: “It's good to be here and to get everything signed.

“It's another good signing today with the arrival of Adam, so that will hopefully lead to good competition and a good goalkeepers union at the Club.

“I have always thought that good competition brings out the best in you and pushes you that little bit harder.”

Bristol Rovers boss Darrell Clarke added: “I am delighted to be signing two excellent goalkeepers who will provide us with competition for the number one spot next season.

“Both have experience of playing at this level and they have different attributes which means they will complement each other.

“I’m sure that our supporters will welcome the news that we have signed these two players today and I’m certain that they will give them their backing throughout the season.”