Bright times ahead for Seasider?

Blackpool’s highly-rated youngster Bright Osayi-Samuel has admitted this season is a big one for him.

The winger may still only be 19 but he’s currently taking part in his third pre-season campaign with the Seasiders.

He’s been regularly linked with clubs in the top echelons of the English game but up to now, the winger has struggled to nail down a starting berth in Pool’s line-up – and that’s something he’s hoping to put right in League One this season.

“Last season for me was a stop-start season personally, but obviously the team got promoted which was a great thing for me,” he said.

“But like I’ve said to the manager I just want to keep starting games.

“This year is a big year for me and I just want to keep helping the team score goals.”

Since making his debut in March 2015, the 19-year-old has made more than 50 appearances for the club.

Following his move to England at 10 years old, the Nigerian-born player was scouted by Blackpool first-team coach Richie Kyle at 16, before being offered a youth team scholarship and professional terms shortly after.

His debut came against Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship in 2015 but he had to wait until last season for his first goal, which came in a 2-0 win against Stevenage in December.

He eventually finished the season with five goals to his name from 42 appearances in all competitions.

He has enjoyed a fruitful pre-season so far, providing an assist and a goal against Southport before bagging another goal and two assists in the 4-3 win at Salford on Saturday.

“I thought as a team we played well (at Salford),” he added. “We’ve been working a lot on our shape throughout the week in training and we put that to the test.

“To score four goals is great, but then again we can’t be letting in three. But I thought we played well.

“For me to get two assists and a goal, it’s a good thing for me and I just want to keep pushing on.

“I’ve been working a lot in the gym which is making me stronger and I’ve also done a lot of work on my weaknesses. That showed against Salford but I just want to keep improving.

“It’s very pleasing when it all comes together because you know what you’re working hard on in training is paying off.

“Every week I want to keep scoring and assisting and make an impact for the team as well as winning games.”

Meanwhile Blackpool striker Raul Correia has joined National League side Guiseley on loan.

The 22-year-old, who made the move to the Fylde Coast from Radcliffe Borough last January, will stay with Guiseley until January 2.