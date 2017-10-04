BREAKING: Blackpool finally secure Spearing signing

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer expressed his delight at finally securing the services of experienced midfielder Jay Spearing.

Spearing was released by Championship club Bolton Wanderers in the summer and has been training with the first team at Bloomfield Road for the last two weeks.

Bowyer has not hidden his desire to make the trial period a permanent move and now the club have finally struck a deal with the free agent as they announced the signing of Spearing on a deal until the end of the season this afternoon.

Spearing, who made 173 appearances for Bolton, has been training with Blackpool for the past two weeks, having previously worked with manager Bowyer during a loan spell with Blackburn Rovers.

And the Seasiders chief says Spearing’s experience, that saw him feature in Bolton’s promotion campaign last year, will be invaluable for Blackpool’s League One campaign.

He said: “It’s no secret that Jay has been training with us for a few weeks now and I’m delighted that we’ve been able to get a deal done.

“He’s someone I know well from my days at Blackburn and he will be a great addition for us. He’s played in the Premier League, Championship and had success in this division with Bolton Wanderers last season.

“That experience and quality will prove invaluable to our squad.”

And Spearing was full of praise for Bowyer as he reveals he is ready to kick-on and raring to go.

And with Blackpool without a game this weekend due to the cancellation of their League One clash against Blackburn Rovers due to the international break, Spearing could go straight into the squad for the game at Walsall on October 14.

“I’ve been speaking to the manager throughout the summer about a few bits and bobs and he’s given me the confidence to come in and train, as well as the time to try and get fit, get sharp and get ready. Thankfully we got a deal sorted and I’m now ready to kick on.

“The standard of the lads in training has been brilliant and the gaffer has got them playing in the right direction.”

Bowyer is also keen to secure a deal for another of his former Blackburn players Adam Henley.

The 23-year-old defender remains on trial after his release from Rovers in the summer but the club have only announced the signing of Spearing to date.