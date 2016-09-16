Brad Potts will be a marked man, says Carlisle keeper

Brad Potts will be a marked man on Saturday according to close friend, former teammate and Carlisle goalkeeper Mark Gillespie.

The clash against the Cumrbians will be a reunion for Potts with the club where he started his career.

Gillespie believes Potts is an obvious danger man, saying: “He’s a big player for them; the coaching staff will know all about him, as will the lads, he’s scoring goals and making goals, which is good to see – but we hope we can stop him, and that will go a long way to getting a positive result.”

Potts has scored three goals so far this term for Gary Bowyer’s side, while fellow former Carlisle youth team player Tom Aldred is also a regular in the defence.

Gillespie added: “Brad played over 100 games for Carlisle, I know he always looks out for us and he doesn’t live too far away either, so I’m sure he’ll want to make his mark on the game.

“I see him quite regularly and keep in touch with him, as I do with Tom Aldred.

“It will be good to get one over on them, but more importantly for the team to get three points.

“Hopefully on the day it’s me and the 2,500 Carlisle fans who leave with a smile on their face.”

On Saturday’s large travelling support - with Carlisle expecting to bring in the region of 2,700 fans - Gillespie added: “When you see the sales figures being updated on Twitter it gives you a buzz for the game.

“I can’t wait. It’s one that, if you do manage to win, will be a game to remember because of the amount of fans going down there. They don’t have such a short trip very often so they’ll be making the most of it.”