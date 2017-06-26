Brad Potts on Barnsley's radar?

Blackpool's Brad Potts has been the subject of a £500,000 bid from Championship side Barnsley, according to national reports.

The reported interest is unsurprising given Potts' form last season, where he entered double digits for both goals and assists during Pool's promotion from League Two.

The 23-year-old also opened the scoring during the Seasiders' 2-1 win against Exeter City at Wembley in the play-off final, before turning provider for Mark Cullen to steer home the winner.

Potts remains under contract at Bloomfield Road after the club activated a further 12 months on his deal following their play-off success.

The speculation comes after Barnsley sealed the signing of Luton Town midfielder Cameron McGeehan for a fee reportedly to be upwards of £1 million.

The club are yet to respond to the approach.

Meanwhile out-of-contract defender Tom Aldred, who is reportedly mulling over a deal tabled by Bury, is also being linked to a move to Dundee.