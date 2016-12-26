Bowyer to serve New Year sales?

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer insists he won’t be bringing in new players during the January transfer window just for the sake of it.

The Seasiders signed 11 players during the summer as they looked to bounce back to League One at the first attempt.

And with Pool sitting in eighth place at Christmas, it has been suggested Bowyer could look to bolster his squad in January as the Tangerines prepare to launch a promotion push in the second half of the campaign.

But the former Blackburn manager provided a coy response when asked if he will be looking to bring in new faces.

Bowyer said: “I think it has been an interesting time because we’ve not had the loan window, so it will be interesting to see how people react in January.

“From our own point of view, I would only look at bringing in people who are better than what we’ve got.

“I don’t think we’re crying out for a specific position, but certainly if there’s a better player out there than can make our team better then we’ll be interested.”

But it is not just players coming into the club that is of concern to Bowyer, who knows full well there are bound to be other teams potentially sniffing around his players.

Rumours have circulated around the future of midfielder Brad Potts, in particular, who has been linked with a move to Championship side Ipswich Town amongst others.

Bowyer added: “I would presume if people are doing their homework there’s bound to be clubs that are interested in some of our players.

“I’m not one of those who buries my head in the sand and kids myself, because I think if teams in other leagues are doing their job properly then they will know we have some very good players.”

Bowyer also spoke of his satisfaction at how the season has gone so far, with the Seasiders sitting just one spot outside the League Two play-off spots.

Not only that, they are also in the third round of both the FA Cup and Checkatrade Trophy.

“There is still a little bit of me that would have hoped to have been a bit further down the line than what we are,” he said.

“But with what’s happened over the last couple of years at the club, to be sat just outside of the play-offs at this moment in time is quite good.

“We’ve just got to make sure we’re right at it until the end of the season.

“The league is so tight it’s incredible and I think that will continue throughout the season.

“Any team that are not at it, it doesn’t matter who you come up against you’re going to come unstuck.”