Bowyer the man with another plan?

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer admits his team might have to alter their style of play on home turf after they suffered a second straight defeat at Bloomfield Road.

Following the disappointing 1-0 defeat to Mansfield on Monday, the Pool boss was forced to answer questions about his side’s style of play and whether or not they have been found out – having failed to score in their consecutive defeats at home to Luton and now the Stags.

Visiting sides are now coming to Bloomfield Road content on sitting back and denying Pool space in behind their defence, which has seen Bowyer’s men struggling to create clear cut chances.

Bowyer acknowledged it is something he might have to look at and improve on in the second half of the season.

“I think if you look at how teams are setting up against us at home, it’s probably something we need to take a look at now,” he said.

“The teams are sitting off and are denying us space and are looking to play us on the counter.

“So that’s something for us to work on.”

Pool’s failure to score against Mansfield means they have now netted just once in their last four games – including two home fixtures where they have failed to hit the back of the net.

But a defiant Bowyer said only those who see their glass half empty will see this as a long-term problem.

When asked if it was a concern, he said: “It depends who you are. Some people like to revel in negativity but I’ve said all along it’s a long season and we have to keep being positive.

“We have to stick together and keep working hard.”

The defeat means Pool have now slipped down to 10th in the League Two table, four points off Cambridge in seventh.

Although Bowyer knows it is a long season, he said it is up to them to regain some form to get them back into the mix.

He added: “It’s up to us to put a consistent run together, like we had done a few weeks ago, and maintain that.”