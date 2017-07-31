Bowyer: Seasiders’ trio needed the day off

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer admitted Jimmy Ryan, Brad Potts and Kyle Vassell have been rested in the last week as a precaution ahead of the new season.

All three figured at Salford City nine days ago where Ryan and Potts played 90 minutes while Vassell was replaced by Armand Gnanduillet.

However, none of them figured at Chorley last Tuesday or at Macclesfield Town last weekend.

Bowyer said: “We’ve worked them hard, really hard this week and there were just one or two that were a little bit sore from it.

“Rather than push them and break them we have made sure that we have looked after them.

“A couple of them trained before the game but it was light in comparison to the game.”

And Bowyer was pleased to see Mark Cullen continue his fine form as he added another two goals to his pre-season tally.

The forward has netted six times in three games since recovering from a toe injury and Bowyer was pleased with the forward, a clean sheet and an injury free runout.

He said: “I thought it was a good workout again and thankfully that is the pre-season friendlies out of the way.

“Macclesfield were organised and it raised the level of game for us again.

“We were pleased with the workout and the most important thing is to come out of it with no injuries so to get a clean sheet and see Mark Cullen continue the rich vein of form that he has had in pre-season with goals again was a pleasing afternoon’s work.”

Two players did have to leave the field on Saturday with Colin Daniel coming off as a precaution after Blackpool had used all of their substitutes.

The other was Newcastle United loanee Sean Longstaff who came off the pitch with blood pouring down his face.

Bowyer said, however, the former Kilmarnock man had not sustained anything serious.

He said: “He has got four stitches, a great introduction into English football and men’s football because he had been up in Scotland but no, he is OK.

“There was no concussion or anything like that, he has just had it stitched.”