Bowyer's top priority after cup humbling

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer says his side must re-find their clinical touch if they are to put their humbling cup upset behind them.

The Seasiders were dumped out of the FA Cup last weekend after suffering an embarrassing 2-1 defeat against National League side Boreham Wood.

Bowyer’s men return to league action with a home game against Portsmouth on Saturday and the Blackpool boss says there is no time as the present to put last week’s game behind them.

When asked how difficult it will be to pick up his players, Bowyer said: “It’s quite simple, it’s a simple game and we tell them to go and produce what they did (against Boreham Wood) but to be clinical at the top end of the pitch.

“Obviously we’ve got to cut out the sort of efforts that we produced for their two goals as well.

“What we’ve got to do now is regroup. We had 18 fit players for this and that’s it, that’s the squad we’ve got at this moment in time with injuries.

“So we’ve got to stick together and we go again next Saturday.”

READ MORE: No time to relax for Blackpool's in-form forward



Pool did receive a boost from Jimmy Ryan’s return after injury and Bowyer added: “It was 100 per cent a positive to have Jimmy back. We made sure we looked after him because he’s been out for a while.

“He controls how we play and he’s a big player for us. That will do him real good for next weekend because I didn’t want him going in rusty having had three or four weeks out.”

“So this game will have been a major benefit for him.”