Bowyer's pride in Blackpool's backs-to-the-wall win over Bury

Gary Bowyer spoke of his enormous pride after Blackpool produced a backs-against-the-wall performance to see off Bury.

Curtis Tilt nodded home his first goal for the club to clinch a 2-1 win for the Seasiders after Kelvin Mellor had given Bowyer’s men a first-half lead.

But the Seasiders had to dig in and show bags of character to thwart the Bury storm after Jermaine Beckford had equalised in the second half.

It appeared there would only be one winner after Beckford’s close-range strike but Tilt headed home from an Andy Taylor corner to extend Pool’s unbeaten home run to six games, five of them won.

Bowyer said: “Yes, it was backs against the wall at times but you’re always going to have that with the quality Bury possess, but there’s an enormous sense of pride for how the boys stuck to it.

“It’s probably the first time some of them experienced something like that in their careers but they stood up to it and we got over the line.

“We’ve scored two very good goals and our goalie has done well. You have to give us credit for the character, the desire and the resilience we showed to get over the line.

“We’re not going to stop trying. We had to withstand a lot, I grant you that, but we kept going forward.

“We’re going to need that resilience in buckets for the rest of the season because of the league we’re in.

“What it does do is give us massive confidence in the way we’re trying to play out from the back.

“Teams have tried to stop us but we’ve shown there’s another side to us, which is particularly pleasing.

“But they’ve got to keep getting better and there’s certainly areas of our game we felt we can improve on leading into Saturday’s game (at home to Wigan).”

Blackpool were dealt a late blow in the lead up to kick off when Jimmy Ryan limped out of the warm up just 15 minutes before kick off.

But his replacement Jay Spearing came in for his home debut and showed his quality to help Bowyer’s men get the win - which now takes them up to seventh in the League One table.

The Pool boss added: “We had to deal with Jimmy Ryan pulling out of the warm up after he just felt something at 7.30pm, which probably put a bit of doubt in people’s minds because he’s been so important to us with how we play.

“He just said he felt something and we didn’t want to take a risk with him and hopefully he’ll be ready for us on Saturday.”