Bowyer’s blast for match official

A furious Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer said his players were the victims of a dire refereeing performance during their hard-earned draw against Cambridge.

His goalkeeper Sam Slocombe was forced into making a crucial penalty save while the scores were still deadlocked at 0-0 to ensure his side a point.

With just 14 minutes left on the clock, the U’s were gifted a mystery spot kick when Tom Aldred was adjudged to have pulled back Conor Newton as he looked to race through on goal; a ‘foul’ which saw the referee pull out a straight red for the defender.

Despite Slocombe’s save, Bowyer was left incensed by the decision and certainly made his feelings felt at the final whistle.

“We were the victims today of a really poor refereeing performance,” he said. “I don’t think in my time as a manager I’ve said that before but I have to say it after this.

“We’ve had decisions this year that have gone against us and I’ve kept quiet, but we will appeal the red card and we will be successful because that’s never a penalty in a month of Sundays.

“Everyone in the stadium knew it wasn’t a penalty. The lad’s thrown himself down and it’s just ridiculous.

“I’ve seen it again and it’s never been a penalty.”

But it wasn’t just the penalty decision that angered the Pool boss, who felt the man in the middle, Darren Drysdale, gave nothing in his side’s favour all afternoon.

He added: “We didn’t get any decisions going our way, even the bookings we got compared to Cambridge. It’s a poor performance from the referee.

“Our players are getting booked while their players are doing the same and getting away with it.

“Kyle Vassell gets the ball on the halfway line, turns and runs away and he’s one-on-one with the defender but he’s pulled back. No booking.

“Our lad then makes a mistimed tackle trying to win the ball and he gets a booking.”

The 0-0 draw saw the Seasiders secure their fourth consecutive away clean sheet, and Bowyer was full of praise for his players who dug deep to secure a point with 10 men.

“I’ve said my piece about him (the referee) but I don’t want to take anything away from my players,” he said.

“We’ve kept a clean sheet against a team that are near the play-offs. They’re a good team and they’re organised. There wasn’t much in the game but we’ve had a go in the second half especially.”