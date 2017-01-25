Bowyer runs the rule over non-league striker

Blackpool have handed a trial to Radcliffe Borough striker Raul Correia.

The forward missed the club's 1-1 draw against Kendal Town on Tuesday night after joining the Seasiders on Monday on a week-long trial.

Correia has scored 11 goals in 22 appearances since returning to the Evo-Stik North Premier League side from Chorley.

In a statement on the club's website, a spokesman said: "The boss said he was delighted with striker Raul Correia as he has begun a week long trial at Blackpool FC this week and wishes him all the very best with the opportunity."