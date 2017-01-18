Bowyer: Redshaw remains a Blackpool player

Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer has confirmed Jack Redshaw was close to moving to League Two rivals Mansfield Town - but that deal is now dead in the water.

Bowyer was responding to speculation after Stags boss Steve Evans revealed they were close to agreeing a deal for the 26-year-old forward, thought to be a loan move, late last week.

Evans also said any potential deal might have involved a Mansfield player going in the opposite direction an agreement couldn't be struck.

The speculation was later fueled by Redshaw posting an inspirational quote on his Twitter page about "moving on" having also followed Mansfield.

Speaking after last night's win against Barnsley, Bowyer said a deal was close to being agreed at the end of last week but the two parties couldn’t get it over the line.

“Any business we look to do we try and keep it private and confidential,” Bowyer said.

“There was an enquiry. We thought it was going to happen but it didn’t happen, so he’s our player.

“At the time, we both agreed he needs games and at this particular time, we feel he needs more than just five minutes here and ten minutes there.

“So both parties agreed it would be in the best interests to get out on loan and Mansfield enquired. It’s not happened and we now move on.

“But look at how quickly football can change, he might find himself involved on Saturday now.”

Redshaw has struggled for minutes this season as he continues his recovery from shin splints, but the former Morecambe man could be involved against Yeovil on Saturday following an injury to fellow striker Kyle Vassell.