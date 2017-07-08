Bowyer: Pool’s rivals can splash the cash

Gary Bowyer admits it is proving difficult to compete with the budgets of some of Blackpool’s League One rivals.

The Seasiders have brought in six new players so far as they set about their preparations for life back in the third tier of English football.

But Bowyer revealed he missed out on two midfield targets last week and the Pool boss has reluctantly accepted that some players’ salary demands are just too high.

He said: “It’s a hell of a competitive league and there’s a hell of a difference from League Two in terms of salaries, the size of budgets and the wage demands.

“I’ve seen it at Blackburn when I saw people just go and throw money around and I see the effect it has on clubs.

“So I think you’ve got to be sensible about how you spend your money. That’s what we’re trying to do by trying to find value for money.

“But at this moment in time it’s proving difficult in terms of the competition and then you see a club down the road spending reportedly three quarters of a million on a player (Blackburn) which just blows you out of the water.

“But we’ve got a very young and energetic squad that through the course of last season worked hard to improve and to get better and that’s what we want from them this season.

“But we do need reinforcements in certain areas for sure.”

Bowyer brought in some help in the form of Terry McPhillips last week, who has been appointed as Blackpool’s chief scout.

The 48-year-old previously worked alongside Bowyer at Blackburn as youth team coach and then assistant manager. Despite the assistance, Bowyer remains busy in the summer transfer window.

“It’s brilliant, you can’t beat it,” he added. “You’re constantly on your phone, as soon as you wake up although I think I’ve answered mine when I was asleep.

“So it’s a great challenge. It’s brilliant, I love it. But I wish they’d close the window before you start pre-season.

“July 1, bang, you’re done. Then everyone knows what they’ve got, you’ve got your squad and you can do all your preparation and planning for the first game of the season knowing that’s my team.

“Not - ‘well I better keep my eye on him because if he keeps scoring he might be off’. I think that side of it is crazy and speaking to other managers, they’re the same. But it is what it is.”