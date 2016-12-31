Bowyer: Pool are making progress

Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer says the club is now finally heading in the right direction after recent turmoil both on and off the pitch.

The former Blackburn boss has guided the Seasiders to eighth place in the League Two table as they prepare to face Grimsby Town this afternoon.

And reflecting on his first six months in charge, the Pool boss is satisfied with the progress they are making.

“I think we’re relatively pleased with how it’s gone, but I think there’s still a lot more to come from us,” he said.

“I look back on some of the games we have lost and I don’t think we should have lost some of them.

“But overall, following on from what has happened over the last couple of years at the club, we seem to be heading in the right direction. But it’s going to take time, that’s for sure.”

Not only are Pool on the right track in the league, they have also witnessed success in the cup competitions – with third round ties on the horizon in both the FA Cup and Checkatrade Trophy.

Bowyer added: “Very early into 2017 we’re going to have the opportunity to remain in the cup competitions.

“But we’ve just to concentrate on the next game, which is Grimsby away. They’ve made a good start to life back in the Football League and they have good backing from their supporters.

“I’ve watched their games and they’ve been impressive. They’ve got a threat up front with their boy (Omar) Bogle and a few others with pace.

“But we’ll just concentrate on ourselves as we always do.”

Atfer Pool’s trip to Blundell Park, the Seasiders will play their first home game of 2017 against Mansfield Town on Monday.

Despite his squad having to play two games in the space of just three days, Bowyer isn’t worried.

“It’s a challenge but it’s one we’re looking forward to,” he said.

“We’re fortunate we’ve got the squad to cope with it. I’d be comfortable with any team I choose to pick because of the quality we possess.”

Bowyer revealed Mark Yeates is the only absentee for the Grimsby game, as he will miss out through a calf injury.