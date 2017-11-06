Bowyer not too upset by Blackpool's cup shock

Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer said the triumphant scenes that greeted his side’s humbling at non-league Boreham Wood served as a reminder of how great the FA Cup can be.

The National League outfit came from behind to win it at the death and dump the Seasiders out at the first round stage.

The final whistle was met with jubilation from the home supporters, who invaded the pitch to celebrate their first-ever win against league opposition.

Despite witnessing his side being on the wrong end of the weekend’s biggest cup upset, Bowyer was not too down about the result.

He said: “We’re out of the FA Cup having played well and that’s how I assessed it.

“We haven’t taken our chances and I think with the amount we had we could have quite easily have been stood here talking about Callum Cooke’s first-half hat-trick – we probably should have been.

“That’s one of the reasons (Blackpool are out).

“Even in the second half, once they equalised, they haven’t done much other than from set-plays and their first goal is their first proper attempt on goal.

“Then we failed to defend a set-play and – fair play to them – they kept going. They stuck at it and scored at the death.

“Then you saw scenes that tell you why this cup competition is so great.

“We had scenes like it ourselves last season (winning at Barnsley in the third round). And now we’re on the receiving end of it.”

Pool looked to be on their way to avoiding an upset when Danny Philliskirk handed them the lead just after the hour mark.

But Boreham Wood substitute Blair Turgott converted Kane Smith’s cross from eight yards to make it 1-1 soon after.

Fellow substitute Holman struck from close range with just two minutes remaining as the hosts joined three other non-league teams in beating Football League opposition.

When asked how much it hurts to be out of the cup, Bowyer replied: “Of course it does because it’s a great competition. It’s the cup and I love it. It’s brilliant.

“People wanted a cup upset and they got it, but unfortunately it was us who were on the receiving end of it when we didn’t want to be.

“We wanted to progress but we haven’t. We’ve played well but have been done by two poor goals from our point of view, which have put us out of the competition.

“I can’t really go into the dressing room and produce a hair drying moment because for large parts we dominated possession. We dominated opportunities on target.

“The only stat we haven’t dominated is the goals and that’s the important one.”