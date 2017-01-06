Bowyer: No pressure to offload players

Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer insists he is not being forced to sell his best players.

It comes after the Pool boss revealed enquiries have been made for Brad Potts, although no formal bid has been tabled.

Charlton Athletic are thought to be interested, while national media reports also linked Ipswich Town with a £500,000 move.

When asked if there had been any interest in Potts’ services, Bowyer replied: “Apparently so, although there’s been no formal bids or anything like that, just enquiries.

“He’s our player and he continues to be our player until that changes.”

Bowyer is not surprised there is interest in the former Carlisle player – who has eight goals to his name – but played down any concern he is being actively forced to ship out his best players for a tidy profit.

When asked if Blackpool are a selling club, Bowyer replied: “Who isn’t a selling club these days? But no, I’m not being made to sell.

“But if a substantial offer comes in to any club, and it’s from a higher league, it’s very difficult to keep hold of a player at any level.

“Manchester United couldn’t stop Cristiano Ronaldo going to Real Madrid, Spurs couldn’t stop (Gareth) Bale. So with respect, me trying to stop Brad Potts going to a higher league might prove a bit difficult if – and it is an if – a bid comes in.

“I think it goes above managers although you might get a phone call from the manager of the team to tell you they’re going to put a bid in.

“But I don’t think that happens too much these days and it tends to happen above our heads at boardroom level.”

Bowyer added there is nothing to report in terms of bringing in new players to the club – but hinted that if a new player were to arrive, it would be on a free transfer or loan.

He said: “I’ve said all along, if a better player becomes available who we think can go straight into our team and can make us better, then we’ll be interested.

“At this moment there’s nothing concrete. We’ll be interested in players, but I didn’t say we’d be buying players. It’s got to be the right player and the right character.”