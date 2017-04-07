Bowyer loses out on Manager of the Month award

Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer has been beaten to the League Two Manager of the Month award by Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman.

Despite guiding the Seasiders to five wins and a draw from their six games in March, the judges ignored Bowyer and opted to side with Coleman who guided Stanley away from the relegation places.

They were just six points above the bottom two when March began but five wins and two draws later, they are now in 13th place and seven points off the play-offs.

There was further disappointment for Blackpool as Brad Potts lost out on the Player of the Month award, with Accrington's Shay McCartan taking home the award.

Potts' two goals and two assists weren't enough to stop McCartan, who bagged six goals from his seven games.